The Samsung T7 1TB portable solid state drive has dropped down to $149.99 at Amazon. This price is available in black, blue, and red. Some of the colors regularly sell for more than the others, but $170 is right around the regular street price for these drives. The drop to $150 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the lowest they have ever gone. The 500GB version is down to $79.99, which is also a match for its lowest price, and again the deal is available in all three colors.

We reviewed the Samsung T7 back in early October and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a Recommended badge. Richard Devine said, "The real benefit to the T7 is its size. Whether you go for the 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB model, it weighs only 58g and literally fits inside any pocket. It's beyond convenient to carry about, and it's also plenty tough enough if you're the kind of person who goes outdoors a lot."

The T7 has read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. That's almost double the speeds of the previous generation T5 drive. It uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection, though, to get those speeds. If your computer doesn't support that, it's ok. The T7 is also backwards compatible and should work with any USB port. The drive even comes with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable so you can make it work.

The T7 is shock and drop resistant so you can feel comfortable carrying it around with you, especially if it's in your backpack or purse. The dynamic thermal guard technology helps protect it while it's in use, too. The safety tech will keep it from overheating and automatically slow down the data transfer to protect your stuff.