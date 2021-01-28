What you need to know
- Samsung has reported its Q4 2020 financial results.
- The company's fourth-quarter profit increased 26.4% YoY, but fell 26.7% compared to the previous quarter.
- Samsung's mobile business also witnessed a QoQ decline in profit due to weaker than expected sales.
South Korean tech giant Samsung today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. It posted KRW 61.55 trillion ($55.3 billion) in consolidated revenue and KRW 9.05 trillion ($8.1 billion) in operating profit during the fourth quarter of the year. While the company's profit grew 26.4% over the same period a year earlier, it fell 26.7% from the previous quarter due to slow sales of consumer products, higher marketing costs, and weaker memory prices.
Due to a decline in chip prices, Samsung's memory business witnessed a decline in earnings – despite solid shipments. The company's System LSI and Foundry businesses were hit by the ongoing strength in the won. Thanks to a significant increase in mobile display production and higher demand for large panels, the Display Panel business achieved strong growth both QoQ and YoY.
Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications division saw both revenue and profits fall over the previous quarter, despite increased market demand during the quarter. Samsung attributes this to "intensifying competition" and higher marketing costs. Samsung expects market demand for phones and tablets to decline amid weak seasonality. However, it believes the launch of the Galaxy S21 series and product mix improvement will help increase revenue and profit for the mobile business in the January-March period. Samsung has also confirmed that it plans to expand the foldable category in 2021 with new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models.
Samsung's Visual Display unit, which is part of the Consumer Electronics division, also saw its earnings decrease over the previous quarter due to increased competition and rising costs. Sales, however, continued to remain strong.
Samsung has predicted a decline in overall profit in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the strong won and costs associated with new production lines.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung's new Galaxy S21 comes with a flat 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, and three impressive cameras. It is also more affordable than last year's Galaxy S20, but has a less-premium plastic back.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook's better-than-expected quarter is just the calm before the storm
Facebook announced its Q4 2020 quarterly earnings, which largely matched or beat analysts' expectations. The company warns that there may be challenges this quarter due to various policy and regulatory changes.
PS5 Buyer’s Guide: Availability, price, games, accessories, and bugs
Sony's PS5 is now available. Here's everything we know about its specs, accessories, games, and much more.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the company's smallest, cheapest doorbell yet
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is ready to blow away the competition with its size and price, both of which are smaller than ever. All that without sacrificing important features that make Ring Video Doorbells great.
These Galaxy S20 FE cases are the best options to protect the best phone
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.