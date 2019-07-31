Samsung, which is currently the world's largest maker of memory chips, has been severely hit by a major decline in the chip market. In its Q2 2019 earnings, the company posted an operating profit of $5.6 billion (6.6 trillion won), which is down by a whopping 56% compared to last year. Consolidated revenue came in at $47.4 billion (56.13 trillion won).

Compared to the first quarter of the year, however, both revenue and operating profit have gone up. Weakness in the memory market was the primary reasons behind the massive plunge. Samsung expects demand for memory chips to grow in the second half of the year but warns volatility in the market is likely to continue.

Samsung's mobile business posted consolidated revenue of $21.86 billion (25.86 trillion won) and operating profit of $1.32 billion (1.56 trillion won) for the quarter. Even though the global smartphone market saw demand decline during the quarter, Samsung's smartphone shipments increased over the previous partner, driven by the success of new Galaxy A series phones such as the Galaxy A50 and A70. However, sales of its flagship Galaxy S10 fell compared to Q1, apparently due to stagnant demand for premium products in the market.

In the third quarter, Samsung says it will focus on launch of the "innovative" Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold, expanding its 5G smartphone lineup. Buoyed by the success of its latest Galaxy A series phones, the company will be introduce more competitive A series phones to help boost shipments.

The consumer electronics division did quite well in the second quarter, posting $9.36 billion (11.07 trillion won) in consolidated revenue. Samsung is planning to maximize end-year sales of large-screen TVs by "positioning QLED 8K TVs as mainstream TVs." It will also focus on lifestyle products such as Bespoke refrigerators and AirDressers in the second half of the year.