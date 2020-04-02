What you need to know
- The One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones will begin rolling out in the U.S. tomorrow.
- It brings select Galaxy S20 features to Samsung's older flagship phones, including Night Hyperlapse and Single Take.
- Additionally, the update adds Quick Share support, allowing you to easily share your content with other Galaxy users nearby.
Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones last week, bringing quite a few Galaxy S20 features to its 2019 flagships. The company has now announced that the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones in the U.S. will begin rolling out from April 3.
The One UI 2.1 update includes quite a few "fan-favorite" camera features from the Galaxy S20 series. Some of these include Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, Pro Video mode, and an improved Night Mode for the Galaxy S10 series.
In addition to the exciting new camera features, One UI 2.1 also introduces an Intelligent Gallery that makes it easier for you to edit and organize your photos. With Clean View, similar shots of the same subject will be grouped together automatically. The new Quick Crop feature lets you zoom in on an image in the Gallery app and crop it to any size. For easy content sharing, One UI 2.1 adds a new feature called Quick Share. With Quick Share, you will be able to send photos, videos, and other files to your contacts that are nearby with a simple tap.
Once the update begins rolling out, you will should receive an OTA notification on your phone. You can also check for the update manually by tapping on Settings > Software update > Download and install.
