What you need to know
- A Samsung Community moderator has "confirmed" that the One UI 2.1 update will be rolled out for the company's older flagship phones.
- Samsung flagship phones confirmed to receive the One UI 2.1 update include the Galaxy S10 & Note 10 series as well as the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.
- There is no word yet on when the One UI 2.1 update will begin rolling out.
Samsung introduced the latest iteration of its custom Android skin with the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip last month. Unlike One UI 2.0, however, One UI 2.0 is only a minor upgrade. A moderator on the Korean Samsung Community forum (via SamMobile) has now confirmed that Samsung plans to release the One UI 2.1 update to some of its older flagship models this year.
According to the moderator, the One UI 2.1 update will be rolled out for the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, and the Galaxy Note 9. Just like the One UI 2.0 update, however, Galaxy S9 and Note 9 owners will likely have to wait slightly longer to receive the update. Sadly, though, there is no timeframe for when the One UI 2.1 will begin rolling out to older Galaxy flagships.
Samsung's One UI 2.1 update mainly focuses on features that are tied with the new hardware on the Galaxy S20 series, such as the 120Hz display refresh rate. It also brings a few new UI features such as more screen zoom options and AirDrop-like Quick Share, which could very well make their way to older Galaxy phones. Samsung's AirDrop clone lets you send files, photos, and videos to supported Galaxy devices near you.
