What you need to know
- Samsung's next cheap tablet is coming with a new name.
- It's going to be called the Galaxy Tab S7 Xl Lite, as per new certification documents.
- New renders showing off various colorways have also shown up.
Samsung is set to expand the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 line with a new affordable model set to arrive alongside an A7 Lite in June. While its name was previously thought to be simply the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and then later the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Lite, new documentation sourced by SamMobile reveal that it'll actually be dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite.
As far as names go, it's a little unwieldy, but not illogical. Samsung appears to have reserved the "Plus" branding for products that offer a little more in terms of overall feature set, with the XL here referring to the size of the tablet. It's keeping the "Lite" to signify that it's a toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab S7. While the end-result is a bit of a mouthful, it makes sense as a choice.
Coinciding with the name reveal, leaker Evan Blass shared additional images of the tablet, showing off the silver, green, and blue variants of the upcoming tablet.
Like its bigger siblings, the Tab S7 will be a handsome device. It's not likely to be a powerful one though. It's coming with a Snapdragon 750G, 4GB of RAM paired with expandable 128GB of storage. Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and 45W fast charging via a USB-C port wrap up the rumored specs. No details have been leaked yet when it comes to pricing, but it should be around the $400 mark if its to compete with other cheap Android tablets.
Smart home initiative between Google, Amazon, and Apple gets rebranded
Project CHIP has been rebranded to Matter, which includes a new logo that will be found on Matter-certified products when they launch later this year. The initiative is part of an alliance between Google, Amazon, Apple, and more smart home manufacturers.
Review: TP-Link Archer AX73 delivers AX5400 speeds for less
The Archer AX73 is a fast six-stream Wi-Fi 6 router with 160MHz support HomeShield software included for free. This AX5400 router has a stylish appearance with a passively cooled yet compact design.
Google Pay adds international payments thanks to Western Union, Wise
International payments arrive on Google Pay with Western Union and Wise integration. The feature is currently limited to select countries but will expand later this year.
These are the absolute best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases you can buy
One of Samsung's most powerful tablet to date is big, bold, and absolutely in need of protection against drops, dents, and dings. A good case is functional as well as durable, and these cases are the absolute best.