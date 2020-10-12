Samsung today announced the Galaxy A42 5G, another 5G phone to join its slate. This one is priced lower than most of its efforts at £349 ($450). and will sit below the A51 5G and the A71 5G. It'll fo on sale from November 6 in the UK.

As far as specs go, the 5G is enabled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G, a SOC that's more powerful than the 730 but below the 765G found in phones like the Pixel 5. It's backed by 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage (Samsung offers microSD support.) It's a fairly large screened phone with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display, and it has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging. It comes in three colors, Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Grey.

The rear is presumably what Samsung used to call "glasstic" but is merely described as a premium finish. It also has a quad-camera setup, with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and two other cameras you should ignore. Round the front, you'll find a 20MP camera for video calls and selfies.