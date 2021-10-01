What you need to know
- Samsung has sold nearly one million Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones in South Korea so far.
- The foldables went on sale in the country on August 27.
- Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has sold twice as much as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are selling a lot better than expected in Samsung's home market, according to a report from The Korea Herald. According to the publication, sales of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones are expected to surpass one million units in South Korea this weekend.
Both foldables were released in South Korea on August 27, which means it has taken Samsung's best foldable phones just over a month to cross the important sales milestone.
The sales momentum of Samsung's latest foldables is apparently similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S8 series, which were the fastest to cross the one million sales mark in the country. Of the two phones, it is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is selling in higher numbers.
The report suggests the Z Flip 3 has sold twice as much as the Z Fold 3 so far. This doesn't come as a surprise, as the clamshell foldable is significantly more affordable and offers quite a few major improvements over last year's Galaxy Z Flip.
The early sales numbers seem to suggest Samsung has been successful in popularizing the foldable category with its latest Z series phones. Seeing how the two phones received higher pre-orders than even the Galaxy S21 series, it wouldn't be wrong to say that foldables are now finally mainstream.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
