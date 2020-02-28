What you need to know
- Samsung is gearing to launch a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in a few weeks.
- This is a cheaper variant of the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 it launched last year.
- The firm previously revived two other flagship brands with the Lite nomenclature when it launched the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in January.
Samsung is preparing to launch a new pen-enabled tablet, as per a new report from Android Headlines. This would be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cheaper version of the well-built Tab S6 that debuted last year. While that tablet was built as an iPad Pro competitor, this one appears to be made for users with more modest wallets and aspirations.
Android Headlines reports:
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sport the Exynos 9611 chipset, which is the same processor found in many of the company's mid-range smartphones. Exynos 9611 is a very capable processor, but not the best silicon available. It will also come with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage will likely be dependent on the region that is being sold in.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is taking the "lite" term to heart, and will be a cheaper tablet too. Where the Galaxy Tab S6 was priced at $649, it wouldn't be crazy to see this model priced around $399 or even less. It likely won't be much less than that, as Samsung has not given up on its Galaxy Tab A series, in fact there is a new 8.4-inch model coming rather soon. And the Galaxy Tab A series is generally around $200, depending on the size.
It will also run Android 10 out of the box, and most likely One UI 2.1 – which debuted on the Galaxy S20 earlier this month.
Samsung is carrying out a fair bit of brand consolidation here. Last year, the firm seemed to have a fairly streamlined line of flagship products, with near-flagship products being built under different brands for differentiation. We had the S6 and the S5e, the S10 and the A90, and so on.
This year, it's opting to use the brands of last year's flagships to push products it would previously have launched under different names. At CES, the firm announced the S10 and Note 10 Lite. With the Tab S6 Lite, another of last year's flagship brands gets a second life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon is latest company to pull out of GDC 2020
Fears surrounding the coronavirus are hitting the gaming industry hard, and one of the biggest places right now is at GDC. Here are the companies that have pulled out (so far).
Cortana gets the ax in Microsoft Launcher for Android
Microsoft is preparing to give Cortana in Microsoft Launcher for Android the ax. The company says Cortana services in Microsoft Launcher will be discontinued "by the end of April."
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review: Fourth time's a charm
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus take everything that was good about the originals and amplifies them. But it also gets rid of nearly every issue last year's model had.
Here are your choices if you're looking for the best Samsung tablet
Samsung is not only an industry-leader in the smartphone world, but also has become the de-facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation and we have them all here for you to choose from.