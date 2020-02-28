Samsung is preparing to launch a new pen-enabled tablet, as per a new report from Android Headlines. This would be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cheaper version of the well-built Tab S6 that debuted last year. While that tablet was built as an iPad Pro competitor, this one appears to be made for users with more modest wallets and aspirations.

Android Headlines reports:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sport the Exynos 9611 chipset, which is the same processor found in many of the company's mid-range smartphones. Exynos 9611 is a very capable processor, but not the best silicon available. It will also come with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage will likely be dependent on the region that is being sold in. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is taking the "lite" term to heart, and will be a cheaper tablet too. Where the Galaxy Tab S6 was priced at $649, it wouldn't be crazy to see this model priced around $399 or even less. It likely won't be much less than that, as Samsung has not given up on its Galaxy Tab A series, in fact there is a new 8.4-inch model coming rather soon. And the Galaxy Tab A series is generally around $200, depending on the size. It will also run Android 10 out of the box, and most likely One UI 2.1 – which debuted on the Galaxy S20 earlier this month.

Samsung is carrying out a fair bit of brand consolidation here. Last year, the firm seemed to have a fairly streamlined line of flagship products, with near-flagship products being built under different brands for differentiation. We had the S6 and the S5e, the S10 and the A90, and so on.

This year, it's opting to use the brands of last year's flagships to push products it would previously have launched under different names. At CES, the firm announced the S10 and Note 10 Lite. With the Tab S6 Lite, another of last year's flagship brands gets a second life.