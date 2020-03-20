A moderator on Samsung's Korean community forum had claimed last week that the One UI 2.1 update would make its way to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 9 phones this year. As spotted by SamMobile , another Samsung community moderator has now revealed that the One UI 2.1 update is planned to be released for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series in three weeks.

In case the information shared by the Samsung community moderator is completely accurate, we can expect Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones to begin receiving the One UI 2.1 update by mid-April. Owners of the older Galaxy S9 and Note 9 phones, however, will likely have to wait a few more weeks to receive the same update. Currently, the only Samsung phones to run One UI 2.1 are the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip.

While One UI 2.1 doesn't bring many new features to the table, it does come with Quick Share, which lets Galaxy phone owners transfer files with other nearby Galaxy phones over a Wi-Fi connection. Samsung's community moderators have also confirmed that the company is working on One UI 2.5, which will add support for gesture navigation with third-party launchers. Samsung is expected to introduce One UI 2.5 along with the Galaxy Note 20 series in August.