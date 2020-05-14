Earlier this month, data from Canalys had claimed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8/8T was the bestselling Android smartphone worldwide in Q1 2020. According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics , however, it was the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A51 that grabbed the top spot in the January-March period.

Samsung reportedly shipped 6 million units of the mid-range smartphone in Q1 2020, capturing a market share of 2.3%. The second most popular Android smartphone during the quarter was the affordable Redmi 8, with a market share of 1.9%. At the third spot was the Samsung Galaxy S20+, the only flagship smartphone to figure in the top-six list.

Samsung's Galaxy A10s grabbed the fourth spot, with a marginally lower 1.6% market share. Xiaomi's excellent Redmi Note 8, which is incredibly popular in markets such as India and China, was the fifth most popular Android smartphone worldwide in the first quarter of 2020. At the sixth spot was Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A20s.

As noted by Strategy Analytics, the latest data seems to confirm that consumers are now more interested in devices that offer great value-for-money and good-enough specs, instead of $1,000 flagship phones.