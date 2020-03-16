What you need to know
- Samsung has finally started rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50.
- The update is currently available only in South Korea and India, but is expected to become available in other markets very soon.
- Along with the Galaxy A50, Samsung is reportedly pushing the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A40 as well.
Less than a week after it began rolling out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A70 and A70s smartphones, Samsung today began pushing the One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50 and A40 phones.
As reported by the folks over at SamMobile, the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50 is now rolling out in South Korea and India. It arrives as version A505NKSU3BTC3 and comes with the March 2020 Android security patch. Along with the core Android 10 features, the update also adds several new One UI 2.0 features.
The Galaxy A50 isn't the only A-series smartphone to have started receiving the Android 10 update today. Samsung's Galaxy A40 is reportedly receiving the same update as well, although it appears to be rolling out only on Vodafone's network in Italy currently. The update arrives as version A405FNXXU3BTB8 and weighs in at 1.7 GB in size.
In addition to the two Galaxy A-series phones, the budget-friendly Galaxy M30s is also being updated to Android 10. While Samsung's Android 10 update roadmap had suggested the phone would begin receiving the One UI 2.0 update in April, the rollout has already started for Galaxy M30s users in India. As noted by SamMobile, however, the Galaxy M30s is only getting the stripped-down One UI Core 2.0 version, instead of the full-featured One UI 2.0.
Samsung Galaxy A50
The Galaxy A50 is the Samsung's most popular mid-range A-series smartphone, thanks to its impressive hardware and competitive pricing. It comes with an impressive 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, large 4000mAh battery, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you keeping the Galaxy S20's pre-installed screen protector on?
Like other Samsung phones before it, the Galaxy S20 comes with a pre-installed screen protector. Are you leaving it on your phone or taking it off?
Huawei P40 official teaser shows off curved screen, massive camera bump
Ahead of the P40 series launch event next week, Huawei today released the first video teaser for the upcoming flagship smartphones.
Microsoft Teams goes down as many switch to remote working
Just as many people in Europe jumped on their PCs to work, they found out Microsoft Teams is down. The outage has particularly bad timing as many started working remotely this week due to coronavirus.
These are the best cases that will protect your Galaxy A50 in 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the U.S. Keep in protected and safe with one of these top cases. From slim to bulky and protective, there's a case for everyone and just about every situation.