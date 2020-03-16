Less than a week after it began rolling out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A70 and A70s smartphones, Samsung today began pushing the One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50 and A40 phones.

As reported by the folks over at SamMobile, the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50 is now rolling out in South Korea and India. It arrives as version A505NKSU3BTC3 and comes with the March 2020 Android security patch. Along with the core Android 10 features, the update also adds several new One UI 2.0 features.

The Galaxy A50 isn't the only A-series smartphone to have started receiving the Android 10 update today. Samsung's Galaxy A40 is reportedly receiving the same update as well, although it appears to be rolling out only on Vodafone's network in Italy currently. The update arrives as version A405FNXXU3BTB8 and weighs in at 1.7 GB in size.

In addition to the two Galaxy A-series phones, the budget-friendly Galaxy M30s is also being updated to Android 10. While Samsung's Android 10 update roadmap had suggested the phone would begin receiving the One UI 2.0 update in April, the rollout has already started for Galaxy M30s users in India. As noted by SamMobile, however, the Galaxy M30s is only getting the stripped-down One UI Core 2.0 version, instead of the full-featured One UI 2.0.