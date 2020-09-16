Yesterday, a report published by 91Mobiles claimed that Samsung is soon going to roll out a new series of camera-centric budget phones in the Indian market. The first phone under the new Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F41 has now been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing its design and a few key tech specs.

The render of the Galaxy F41 included in the Google Play Console listing suggests the upcoming budget phone will have an identical design to the Galaxy M31, which was launched in February this year. Both phones are expected to be fairly similar in terms of specs too. As per the listing, the Galaxy F41 features Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset with an ARM Mali-G72 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone will also have a FHD+ resolution display with a U-shaped notch at the top.