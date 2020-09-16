What you need to know
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy F41 has surfaced on Google Play Console.
- The listing suggests Samsung's first Galaxy F series will be identical to the Galaxy M31 in most areas.
- Samsung is expected to introduce the new Galaxy F series in India next month.
Yesterday, a report published by 91Mobiles claimed that Samsung is soon going to roll out a new series of camera-centric budget phones in the Indian market. The first phone under the new Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F41 has now been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing its design and a few key tech specs.
The render of the Galaxy F41 included in the Google Play Console listing suggests the upcoming budget phone will have an identical design to the Galaxy M31, which was launched in February this year. Both phones are expected to be fairly similar in terms of specs too. As per the listing, the Galaxy F41 features Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset with an ARM Mali-G72 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone will also have a FHD+ resolution display with a U-shaped notch at the top.
The phone's user manual has also been leaked online, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal. As can be seen in the images below, the phone will have a triple-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the rear. It will also include a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Samsung SM-F415F will probably launch with the marketing name 'Galaxy F41'.— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 15, 2020
First phone of Galaxy F Series & tagline seems to be 'Full On!' for Indian market.
Check out the design in leaked manual below. Always On Display could mean AMOLED Display. USB Type-C Fast charging. https://t.co/XN3QrZ6mJ9 pic.twitter.com/1eKsyg2Akw
Since the phone is rumored to be unveiled next month, we expect to find out more about the Galaxy F41 soon.
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung's Galaxy A51 may not be the best mid-range Android smartphone on the market right now, but it does come with a ton of features. The phone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a centered hole-punch cutout, quad rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery.
