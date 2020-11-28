The 5G version of the Galaxy A51 has considerable hardware upgrades, including an Exynos 980 chipset that works with T-Mobile's 5G network, and the best part is that it is now on sale at Amazon for just $350 , or $150 off its regular price. That's a fantastic deal on what is arguably one of the best budget phones of 2020, and the value you're getting here is truly remarkable.

Looking to pick up a 5G phone for Cyber Monday ? Then you'll want to take a look at the Galaxy A51 5G , Samsung's 5G-enabled budget phone. The Galaxy A51 launched nine months ago, and is one of the best-selling phones globally in 2020.

The Galaxy A51 has a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 980 chipset with 5G connectivity, 48MP camera at the back, and a 4500mAh battery. This is the U.S. version of the phone and works on T-Mobile's 5G network, and for $350 it is an incredible value.

The Galaxy A51 5G is one of the best budget phones that Samsung has released to date. It delivers everything you're looking for in a budget phone: you get a large 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with vibrant colors and excellent contrast levels, and the 4500mAh battery lasts more than a day with ease.

But the standout feature here is the 5G connectivity, with the phone powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 980 chipset. It delivers the same level of performance as the Snapdragon 765G, and you also get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a MicroSD card slot.

The 48MP camera at the back is one of the best you'll find in this segment, and there's also a 32MP camera at the front that takes great selfies. There's even a 3.5mm jack, and the design itself is just as modern as the Galaxy S20 series. There really isn't anything missing here, and the Cyber Monday sale brings the Galaxy A51 5G down to just $350, making it the default choice if you're looking for an affordable Android phone with 5G.