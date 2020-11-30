For Cyber Monday , the Galaxy A51 is on sale for $285 , or $115 off its regular price of $400. The deal is valid on all three color variants of the phone — black, white, and blue — and the low price makes this one of the best budget phone deals this Cyber Monday.

The Galaxy A51 is one of the best budget phones that Samsung has released to date. It ticks all the right boxes for a budget phone: you get a large vibrant screen, decent internal hardware, great cameras, and stellar battery life.

You need a phone with a large screen and a big battery. The Galaxy A51 has that, and it also includes great internal hardware, a modern design, decent cameras, and all the software extras that you'd find on a Samsung phone. Oh, and the phone works on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

I used the Galaxy A51 earlier this year, and it is a great overall product. You get a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and a 4500mAh battery that lasts for over a day. The internal hardware is decent enough for most day-to-day tasks — including gaming — and the phone shares a design aesthetic that's similar to the Galaxy S20 series.

In short, this is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy today. There are no glaring omissions here, and you get a modern design combined with robust hardware and all the software features that you've come to love in One UI. The best part is that the Galaxy A51 will receive three Android updates, making it that much more enticing.

This is the regular version of the Galaxy A51, and as such you don't get 5G connectivity. That said, the device works just fine over 4G on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, and for what you're paying here, you are getting a great deal. So if you need a phone for Cyber Monday, pick up the Galaxy A51 for $285. Your wallet will thank you.