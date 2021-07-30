Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

Samsung's August security update begins rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series

Several other Galaxy phones are likely to start receiving the update soon.
Babu Mohan

Samsung Galaxy S21Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The August 2021 Android security patch has started rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones.
  • While the rollout is currently limited to China, it is likely to expand to more regions soon.
  • Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A52 began receiving the August security update earlier this week.

Samsung has already started rolling out the August Android security patch to its Galaxy S21 series phones, according to tipster Ice Universe. The rollout doesn't come as a surprise, however, since Samsung has been rolling out new monthly security updates before everyone else for quite some time now.

The company actually began pushing the August 2021 security patch to its mid-range Galaxy A52 earlier this week. Samsung's Galaxy A72 and the three-year-old Galaxy A8 (2018) phones have also started receiving the update in some markets.

Unfortunately, it looks like the August security update for the Galaxy S21 series is limited to China right now. But seeing how Samsung is quickly releasing the update for its best Android phones, it shouldn't take long for the August security patch to hit Galaxy S21 series phones in other regions. Samsung is also expected to roll out the update to its older flagships, such as the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy S20 series, over the coming days.

The next big update for the Galaxy S21 series will be One UI 3.1.1, which is likely to arrive by the end of the quarter in some markets. One UI 3.1.1 is set to debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones next month. Samsung is also preparing to release the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 series phones by late September or early October.

