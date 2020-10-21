What you need to know
- Samsung's AR emoji are getting more customization options today.
- It's coming as part of an extended partnership with Tafi.
- New content will drop bi-weekly in Samsung's Galaxy Store.
Samsung today is debuting new custom emoji options for the AR emoji the company debuted with the Galaxy S9 and highlights on current Galaxy phones, allowing a user to customise their AR emoji to their heart's content.
The new customization options are primarily focused on clothing and accessories and are powered by Tafi, the company that already helps build AR emoji content for Samsung and other partners.
Commenting on the story, Tafi CEO James Thornton said:
Together, we're making it possible for owners of Samsung mobile devices to be more creative with even better emojis, stickers, GIFs and more. Tafi and Samsung share a vision about the future of digital personalization, and this new partnership will really bring that to life for users of Samsung mobile devices around the world.
Inkang Song, Samsung's Vice President and Head of Technology Strategy Group, Mobile Communication Business, added:
Working together with Tafi provides us the unique opportunity to vastly differentiate our Galaxy AR Emoji offering and allow people more ways to express themselves with Galaxy phones. Countless examples in the world today make it clear that people are looking for more ways to express themselves with Galaxy phones, and this partnership is just the beginning of what we have to offer to our Galaxy users to do just that.
New content will drop bi-weekly in the Samsung Galaxy Store, and like always you'll be able to send share them in whatever apps support AR emoji — so Messages, WhatsApp, Messenger etc.
Samsung's AR emoji haven't quite matched the cultural levels of Bitmoji or even Animoji, but if you enjoy them, more customization options are always a plus.
