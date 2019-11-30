I've been using Samsung's T5 portable SSD for years now, and it's without a doubt one of my favorite pieces of tech in my kit. There's no worse feeling while you're shooting and editing a large video project than running out of storage, and having a speedy drive you can edit off of makes sure you don't need to worry about that.

The Samsung T5 is sleek and well-made with a durable aluminum casing, and it's crazy fast with read/write speeds up to 540MB/s. I've used it to edit countless 4K video projects, though it's just as good for holding other types of files.

You can get the T5 in either 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB configurations, but the 2TB is a steal right now at just $249.99 — that's a 48% discount for Black Friday weekend.