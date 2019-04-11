The Samsung T5 500GB portable solid state drive is down to just $90.48 at Amazon, which puts it within a few cents of its all-time lowest price. Today's price drop actually makes the 500GB option about $5 less than the 250GB drive, making it a pretty easy decision on which one to buy.

When it comes to portable SSDs, this is one of the best you can buy, especially at this price. Today's deal brings it within a few cents of its all-time lowest price, so don't miss out.

The Samsung T5 has gotten quite a few great critical reviews in a short amount of time, including an Editor's Choice and 4 stars from PC Mag, 4.5 stars from Tech Radar, and a review from Forbes that said it "offers a great sweet spot in terms of size, performance and price." Amazon users give it 4.7 stars based on 1,343 reviews. Samsung backs it up with a three-year warranty, as well.

