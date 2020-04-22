What you need to know
- Samsung has begun rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S20 series phones to fix the green tint issue.
- Apart from the green tint fix, it appears the update does not introduce any major changes.
- The update is currently rolling out only in Germany.
Earlier this week, Samsung quietly pulled the bug-ridden April software update for the Galaxy S20 Ultra after several owners complained that it introduced a green tint and a few other issues. As per the folks at SamMobile, an update to fix the green tint issue has now started rolling out for the Galaxy S20 series phones.
The latest software update for the Galaxy S20 series arrives as version G98xBXXU1ATD3 and is currently rolling out to users in Germany. In the next few days, however, the update is likely to expand to a few more countries. Going by the update changelog, it looks like the new update doesn't come with any major changes other than the fix for the green tint issue. It remains to be seen if the update fixes the slower charging speed issue that some users had reported after installing the April update.
Weirdly, however, the green tint issue has only been reported by owners of the Exynos 990-powered units of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The issue shows up only in certain apps when the display refresh rate is set to 120Hz, and the brightness is set below 30%. A small number of Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 and S20+ units have also been affected by the green tint issue.
As soon as the update becomes available in your country, you should receive a notification on your phone. You can also check for the new update manually by tapping on Settings > Software update > Download and install.
