There was a lot of talk and buzz around 5G in 2019, with carriers enabling their 5G networks and smartphone companies releasing their first 5G-capable devices. Samsung has been at the forefront of all things 5G, and it looks like those efforts have paid off.

In a press release issued on January 2, Samsung revealed that it shipped over 6.7 million 5G Galaxy smartphones during 2019. Samsung reached 2 million shipments back in September during IFA, and at the time, expected to double that number up to 4 million by the end of the year. Now, we know that that expectation was well-exceeded.

Samsung launched two 5G-capable phones during 2019, including the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Thanks to those two handsets, Samsung says that it now owns 53.9% of the global 5G smartphone market.

Looking ahead, Samsung has even more 5G ambitions for 2020. Per the company: