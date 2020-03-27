What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones are not selling as well as the company had expected.
- The Galaxy S20 series has only sold 60% of the number of units the Galaxy S10 series achieved within the same amount of time last year.
- Official sales numbers for the Galaxy S20 series are expected to be announced by Samsung at the end of this quarter.
A report out of South Korea had claimed last month that initial sales of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones were significantly lower than the company had expected. Now, a new report by Seoul Economic Daily suggests the Galaxy S20 trio has only sold roughly 60% as much as the Galaxy S10 series in the same amount of time on the market last year.
While exact sales numbers are not yet available, Samsung is likely to reveal official numbers by the end of this quarter. The information certainly isn't shocking, as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the smartphone industry very hard. As per data from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone monthly shipments dropped by 38% YoY in February.
The only silver lining for Samsung right now is that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is proving to be more popular than the Galaxy S20 and S20+ among consumers. As per a recent report from The Elec, the S20 Ultra made up 50% of all S20 series pre-orders. Thanks to the high demand for the most expensive Galaxy S flagship, Samsung has reportedly ordered more 108MP camera sensors.
Samsung had sold around 36 million units of Galaxy S10 series phones last year. With sales off to a disappointing start, it now looks highly unlikely that the company will be able to achieve its 32 million sales target for the Galaxy S20 series. In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the high pricing of the Galaxy S20 series phones and reduced subsidies from carriers have also impacted sales.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Daily Coronavirus updates: US has more COVID-19 cases than any other region
COVID-19 has already infected over 500,000 people globally and caused over 24,000 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Android 11 is on the way — here's everything you need to know
Android 11 is the big Android release for 2020, and it's shaping up to be an exciting update. We're following all of the changes and new features so you know exactly what to expect when the final build is available later this year.
Keep your Galaxy S20 Ultra's display pristine with these screen protectors
Samsung pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but that doesn't mean its display is impervious from scratches and cracks. Be smart and keep it safe with a screen protector.