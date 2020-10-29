What you need to know
- Samsung's operating profit jumped 59% YoY in Q3 2020 to 12.35 trillion won ($10.89 billion).
- The company's smartphone sales jumped nearly 50% in the July-September period.
- Samsung expects profit to decline in the fourth quarter, mainly due to weakening memory chip demand and intense competition in smartphones and consumer electronics.
Samsung today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The company reported total revenue of KRW 66.96 trillion ($59.1 billion) during the quarter, thanks to strong consumer demand and flexible supply chain management. Its quarterly operating profit jumped 52% over the previous quarter to KRW 12.35 trillion ($10.89 billion), driven by strong growth in sales of smartphones and consumer electronics products.
Thanks to an increase in market demand in the third quarter, Samsung's smartphone sales increased by nearly 50%. In addition to flagship models such as the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2, stronger sales of mass-market models in markets such as India also helped drive growth during the July-September period. However, Samsung expects its smartphone shipments to decline in the fourth quarter due to "subsiding effects from new flagship model launches." In 2021, Samsung plans to boost sales by launching more foldable flagship phones and affordable 5G-enabled phones.
As demand for smartphones increased significantly in Q3, the System LSI Business showed significant growth, including CIS and SoCs. Samsung's consumer electronics unit also reported sharp growth in sales of premium TVs and appliances.
Samsung is expecting a decline in profits in the fourth quarter of the year, due to increased competition in the smartphone and consumer electronics segments. It is also anticipating weaker memory chip demand from server customers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro makes the 108MP camera accessible to everyone
With the Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi is redefining the value segment. The phone features an outstanding 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a 144Hz display backed by a massive 5000mAh battery. But the standout feature is the asking price, with the Mi 10T Pro available for just ₹39,999 ($542), making it a standout value.
Nest Secure is discontinued — here's what's going on and why it matters
Nest's home security alarm system is only three years old, and yet its already heading to the Google Graveyard. This announcement is sudden, unexpected, and quite honestly unreasonable on Google's part, as it leaves users and their home safety in limbo.
You probably shouldn't use Apple's MagSafe charger on your Android phone
The science behind wireless charging says not to put anything magnetic close to either side. Apple did the work to make it safe, but chances are other phone makers haven't. Yet.
Pair that snazzy Galaxy S20 FE with an awesome case to keep it protected
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.