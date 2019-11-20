What you need to know
- A Galaxy Note 9 user spotted beta software that included settings for faster refresh rate displays.
- The settings in the One UI 2 Beta allow users to toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz.
- No current Samsung phone ships with a 120Hz display, but the Galaxy S11 is rumored to use this tech.
We know that Samsung can make faster displays than the 60Hz panels used on the flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 phones. A teardown of the Google Pixel 4 found that phone using a Samsung-made screen capable of 90Hz refresh rates. Now, Twitter leaker @IceUniverse has posted screenshots of a Samsung One UI beta that appears to allow users to toggle between screen modes with refresh rates up to 120Hz.
While the software was shipped for the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Note 9, it seems logical to speculate that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 will finally push Samsung back into the display forefront.
Someone found 120Hz in Note9's One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019
The tipster reveals a settings menu that gives users the option to toggle between dedicated 60Hz and 120Hz refresh modes, as well as a mixed mode to let the phone choose. The higher refresh would require more power to draw the screen twice as often, and would make little difference in tasks when the screen is static, so intelligent switching could alleviate battery concerns (the Google Pixel 4 infamously adjusts refresh rate depending on conditions like screen brightness).
The faster 120Hz screen refresh rates will be a minimum feature for flagship smartphones in 2020. Outside of the Pixel 4 series, only phones from smaller manufacturers like OnePlus with the OnePlus 7T Pro and gaming phones like the ASUS ROG Phone 2 ship with these faster screens. There are only so many specs you can upgrade on a phone, and phone makers need to upgrade every year, so it seems likely every major manufacturer will use faster displays soon enough.
Fast Screen
OnePlus 7T
Enjoy that fast screen
The OnePlus 7T continues the company's legacy of releasing affordable, high-end Android smartphones. This one has all of the good aspects of the 7 Pro, but forgoes the curved-glass, bezel-less display for something more traditional, and more usable. The display runs at a crisp and fast 120Hz.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google’s Pixel phones could soon begin screening robocalls automatically
Google is working on making its Call Screen feature for Pixel smartphones more effective in fighting robocalls by adding automatic call screening.
Camera flaw allowed Google and Samsung phones to spy on you
Security researchers at Checkmarx found a flaw in Android phones that would allow an attacker to take over your camera app to take photos and videos. Thankfully, Google and Samsung issued patches to fix the vulnerability earlier this year.
Samsung rolls out first Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9
Samsung has released the first Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 9. It is currrently available only in South Korea and the UK.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.