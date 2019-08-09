While wonderful cases for the Note 10 and Note 10+ are available from just about every case maker on the planet, Samsung's official cases are still definitely worth considering — especially with that $100-$150 credit you get for pre-ordering on Samsung.com. If you want to use some of that credit towards a case, here are the models available for the newest Notes!
Galaxy Note 10
- Luscious leather: Leather Back Cover
- Color-matches grip: Silicone Cover
- Shine like a diamond: LED Back Cover
- Smart and sleek: S-View Flip Cover
- Carry-all case: LED Wallet Cover
- Kick(stand) it: Rugged Protective Cover
- Love the leather: Leather Back Cover
- Starry night case: LED Back Cover
- Get a grip: Silicone Cover
- Keep it in view: S-View Flip Cover
- Military-grade, Samsung style: Rugged Protective Cover
- Cash or card: LED Wallet Cover
Luscious leather: Leather Back Cover
Samsung's leather cases are certainly not its cheapest cases, but they are incredibly well made and our managing editor swears by them. Available in Black, Silver, White, Tan, Red, and Blue.
Color-matches grip: Silicone Cover
TPU cases come in every color under the sun, and this minimalistic solid-shaded silicone model from Samsung is available in six colors: Black, Silver, White, Pink, Red, and Blue.
Shine like a diamond: LED Back Cover
This cover looks like a normal plastic cover at first, but when you get in a notification, the LEDs embedded in it light up like stars in the night sky. Available in Black or White.
Smart and sleek: S-View Flip Cover
The S-View Cover, available in Black, Silver, White, Pink, and Red, allows you to use a slim edge panel to answer notifications and control your music while the case is closed.
Carry-all case: LED Wallet Cover
This case has card slots under that LED matrix, hiding your money under important information like the time, unread messages, and caller ID. Available in Black, Silver, White, Pink, and Red.
Kick(stand) it: Rugged Protective Cover
This Black or Silver case is made to take a beating, with mil-spec durability and drop testing, but where it really shines is by allowing you to prop up your phone with its built-in kickstand.
Warm and wonderful colors
While the Blue could models available for the darling Leather Cover could make for some interesting contrast with the Aura Red or Aura White models of the Note 10, I suggest going for the classic Tan. Samsung's leather cases have an addictively good feel in the hand and the colors are expertly done, but the classic tanned leather look is timeless.
On the more high-tech side of the scale, the LED Back Cover intrigued me on the Galaxy S10 and with the wider canvas of the Note 10, it could make for a fun and functional case that isn't bulky like the LED Wallet or S-View folios.
Galaxy Note 10+
Love the leather: Leather Back Cover
Available in Black, Silver, White, Tan, Red, and Blue, these supple beauties trade the feel of premium glass for premium leather in a thin case that exudes luxury without getting in the way of ports or buttons.
Starry night case: LED Back Cover
The LEDs embedded in the back of this smart cover light up when notifications come in, giving a shimmery look when you need to look at it but remaining a solid Black or White when all's quiet.
Get a grip: Silicone Cover
Want to add some grip to your slippery glass-backed Note 10+? The Silicone Cover available in Black, Silver, White, Pink, Red, and Blue offers the same colors as your phone and some traction.
Keep it in view: S-View Flip Cover
Control your music playback, respond to missed calls and messages without ever opening your S-View folio case up. It comes in Black, Silver, White, and a very lovely Blue.
Military-grade, Samsung style: Rugged Protective Cover
This case is drop-tested and butterfingers-approved, helping you keep your Note safe and productive in either Silver or Black with a built-in kickstand for presentation propping.
Cash or card: LED Wallet Cover
This cover has a deep card slot that can fit 2-3 cards or some cash inside while the LED cover on top shows your notifications, incoming calls, and the time. Available in Blue, Black, Silver, and White.
Cover up that glorious gradient
For the larger model, we don't have the pinks or reds of the Note 10, but we swap them for a sultry blue that I absolutely adore and think looks a little more sophisticated in the hand. The blue on the S-View Flip Cover and Wallet Cover is especially lovely, though the silver models are quite fetching as well.
For the classic Leather Cover and Silicone Cover, we have a few more color options, such as Tan for the Leather, but I prefer color-matched cases because they help the phone mesh with the case more in the wild. Our managing editor swears by Samsung's swanky leather covers, so no matter your shade, know you're getting a premium case for your premium powerhouse.
