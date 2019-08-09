While wonderful cases for the Note 10 and Note 10+ are available from just about every case maker on the planet, Samsung's official cases are still definitely worth considering — especially with that $100-$150 credit you get for pre-ordering on Samsung.com. If you want to use some of that credit towards a case, here are the models available for the newest Notes!

Galaxy Note 10

Warm and wonderful colors

While the Blue could models available for the darling Leather Cover could make for some interesting contrast with the Aura Red or Aura White models of the Note 10, I suggest going for the classic Tan. Samsung's leather cases have an addictively good feel in the hand and the colors are expertly done, but the classic tanned leather look is timeless.

On the more high-tech side of the scale, the LED Back Cover intrigued me on the Galaxy S10 and with the wider canvas of the Note 10, it could make for a fun and functional case that isn't bulky like the LED Wallet or S-View folios.

Galaxy Note 10+

Cover up that glorious gradient

For the larger model, we don't have the pinks or reds of the Note 10, but we swap them for a sultry blue that I absolutely adore and think looks a little more sophisticated in the hand. The blue on the S-View Flip Cover and Wallet Cover is especially lovely, though the silver models are quite fetching as well.

For the classic Leather Cover and Silicone Cover, we have a few more color options, such as Tan for the Leather, but I prefer color-matched cases because they help the phone mesh with the case more in the wild. Our managing editor swears by Samsung's swanky leather covers, so no matter your shade, know you're getting a premium case for your premium powerhouse.

