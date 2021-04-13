Samsung and South Korea's SK Telecom today unveiled the Galaxy Quantum 2, a premium mid-range Android phone that comes with a quantum cryptography chipset for additional security. It is a follow-up to the Galaxy A Quantum, which was launched in South Korea in May last year.

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Quantum 2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, which was announced in late 2018 and powered the best Android phones released in 2019. The rest of its specs, however, are quite impressive. You get a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centered hole-punch cutout, QHD+ resolution, and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Galaxy S21 series phones.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Quantum 2 has a triple-lens setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. Keeping the lights on is a reasonably large 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging speeds.

The quantum cryptography chip inside the phone is claimed to be the world's smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) at just 2.5mm square. Samsung says the chip generates random numbers by capturing noise with the help of an LED and a CMOS sensor. It works with banking apps from Shinhan Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Korea, along with a bunch of SK Telecom services. Support for more services is expected to be added in the future, including Samsung's own credit card.

While the Galaxy Quantum 2 is exclusive to SK Telecom, rumors suggest it could launch globally as the Galaxy A82. It won't have the same QRNG chip, but the rest of the specs are likely to be nearly identical.