Samsung today quietly launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, its newest tablet and a variant of the well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The device had been leaked earlier as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite XL, and the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus, Samsung instead went with the Fan Edition branding it used for the Galaxy S20's cheapest variant last year.

From the German site, this variant will ship in either Mystic Black or Mystic Silver, none of the other colors leaked earlier. It'll have a pair of AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility. As leaks said, it'll be a 5G compatible device powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. There's 4GB of RAM backing this, alongside an expandable 64GB of storage to store your apps and games. With a 10, 090 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, Samsung says you can get 12 hours of playback time out of this thing.

As with all Samsung devices, the screen is the star of the show. A 12.4-inch 2,560 x 1,600 TFT display that's S Pen compatible will make this good for consuming media or creating art, whatever you want. And of course, there's Dex for masochists who want to get work done on the go. Like all tablets, this one has cameras. You can use them to take pictures of receipts, scan documents, or Zoom calls. The 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera should be sufficient for that.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was one of the best Android phones of last year, and a follow-up is coming this year with the S21 FE. With the expansion of the FE brand to tablets, Samsung is building itself up as a brand for the budget-conscious as well.