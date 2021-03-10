What you need to know Samsung Internet 14.0 beta is now available to download on the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store.

Samsung Internet 14.0 brings improved privacy and security features, along with a more optimized UI for foldable Galaxy devices.

It also enables the App Pair feature, allowing users to open multiple Samsung Internet browsers simultaneously.

Samsung Internet may not be as popular as Google Chrome, but it happens to be one of the best Android browsers available. The latest beta version of Samsung Internet features improved privacy and security settings, including enhanced Smart anti-tracking. Samsung claims the feature can detect whenever a website tries to track you and stop them automatically. Samsung has also made it easier to monitor your privacy with the new security control panel. In addition to controlling your privacy settings, you can view stats such as how many pop-ups and trackers have been blocked from the security control panel.