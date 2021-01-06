Samsung has added a new feature to the Samsung Health app, which it claims will help users achieve their fitness goals more easily. The new Group Challenge feature lets you open a friendly health competition to a group of 10 people. You can add people even if they aren't Samsung Health users and create multiple Group Challenges if you want to compete with your friends, family members, and co-workers simultaneously.

You'll be able to create a challenge from the 'Together' section of the Samsung Health app, starting January 12. In addition to Samsung's best Android phones, the Group Challenge feature will also be available on older Galaxy phones and tablets running Android 6.0 and above.

Samsung says it has found that those who use the Challenge features in the Samsung Health app walk over 22% more than the average user. Aside from the new Group Challenge feature, you can also access Global Challenge, which allows you to enter monthly step count competitions against Samsung Health users across the globe. The app also offers 1:1 Challenge, letting users challenge any one of their friends or family members for a one-on-one competition.