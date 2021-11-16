What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out the second One UI 4 beta for its foldable phones.
- The update comes with several bug fixes related to the display, gallery, cover screen, and more.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are expected to receive the stable update in December.
While stable One UI 4 (Android 12) rolls out on the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung continues to prepare the update for its other flagship phones, particularly for its latest foldable phones. As such, the company has announced that it has released the second beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
The update includes several bug fixes related to the displays, cameras, Gallery app, and more. For instance, on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it fixes issues with the Cover Screen that kept widgets from running or caused text to overlap. On the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it addresses a problem that would keep apps from running when switching from the external display to the internal one.
For both phones, the update fixes a problem moving photos between folders in the Gallery app and fixes issues with the 120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi auto-connect, lock screen features, and camera functionality. Stability improvements are also included.
However, some problems are still present in the update, including one related to adding modes in the camera app and issues running Samsung Health. There doesn't seem to be a fix for the first problem, but Samsung says to update the Health app if there are any issues running it.
The update should start rolling out now on Samsung's best foldable phones in the U.S., India, and South Korea, along with the November security patch.
This will likely be one of the final beta releases for the Galaxy foldables, as they're both expected to start receiving stable Android 12 as soon as December followed by other Galaxy devices throughout 2022.
Nostalgia chic
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The flip gets even better
The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is perfect for anyone who misses the good old days when hanging up was as dramatic as slamming your phone shut. And with the larger external display, it's perfect for controlling music, checking messages, or taking selfies with the dual-camera setup.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Diablo Immortal closed beta impressions: It's all coming together
The latest closed beta for Diablo Immortal is out now, and with it, Blizzard has delivered some key updates to the game that make it a much more pleasant experience overall.
Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Fold but hasn't given up on foldables
According to a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Google Pixel Fold has reportedly been scrapped and will not launch in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
Samsung aims for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.