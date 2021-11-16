While stable One UI 4 (Android 12) rolls out on the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung continues to prepare the update for its other flagship phones, particularly for its latest foldable phones. As such, the company has announced that it has released the second beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The update includes several bug fixes related to the displays, cameras, Gallery app, and more. For instance, on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it fixes issues with the Cover Screen that kept widgets from running or caused text to overlap. On the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it addresses a problem that would keep apps from running when switching from the external display to the internal one.

For both phones, the update fixes a problem moving photos between folders in the Gallery app and fixes issues with the 120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi auto-connect, lock screen features, and camera functionality. Stability improvements are also included.

However, some problems are still present in the update, including one related to adding modes in the camera app and issues running Samsung Health. There doesn't seem to be a fix for the first problem, but Samsung says to update the Health app if there are any issues running it.

The update should start rolling out now on Samsung's best foldable phones in the U.S., India, and South Korea, along with the November security patch.

This will likely be one of the final beta releases for the Galaxy foldables, as they're both expected to start receiving stable Android 12 as soon as December followed by other Galaxy devices throughout 2022.