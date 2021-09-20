What you need to know
- A new drop test video shows just how durable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 really is.
- Both displays of the phone remain fully functional even after being dropped ten times.
- The phone's hinge also impresses with its strong durability.
Last month, a durability test video from JerryRigEverything showed that while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a solid improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, its screen isn't quite as durable as Samsung claims.
Now, Samsung's best foldable phone has now been put through its paces by PhoneBuff in a new video. As you can see in the video below, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 survives the first drop largely unscathed.
The phone's cover display cracks on its second drop, but it still remains fully functional. The inner screen, on the other hand, proves to be a lot more impressive.
Even when the phone was dropped from 1.5 meters with the screen unfolded, it didn't cause the 7.6-inch panel to crack. However, the drop did result in a dead pixel in the area right above the selfie camera. The hideaway hinge, despite being thinner than before, also works flawlessly even after ten drops.
The results are certainly not surprising since previous durability tests have proven that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is much less fragile than other foldable phones. Thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a new protective film, the phone's main screen panel is claimed to be 80% more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 2's.
The Z Fold 3 is water resistance as well, with an IPX8 rating. This means the foldable phone can survive being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for a maximum of 30 minutes.
