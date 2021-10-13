The video reveals some of the internal tests the company uses to ensure the foldable devices are up to the task. Samsung says the tests "reflect actual user patterns in real-world scenarios." These include environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen reliability, and folding test.

Samsung wants to persuade you that its latest foldable phones are durable. The company has released a new video in which it puts the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 through rigorous folding and different climates, among other tests.

In the environmental chamber test, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were subjected to varying temperatures and humidity. Both phones were also submerged while partly folded. In another test, a robot arm was used to test the performance of the S Pen. The phones were also bent repeatedly to ensure their hinge could survive multiple folds.

However, a drop test was missing from the video. Nonetheless, a recent drop test video revealed how durable Samsung's best foldable phones were.

The company stated that it has put in a lot of effort over the last few years to conduct "thousands of trials" to ensure the phones' durability. The result is a foldable device that Samsung says can withstand 200,000 folds, or up to five years of use.