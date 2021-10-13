What you need to know
- Samsung has shown the internal tests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 go through.
- The tests show how the foldable devices fare in various environments, including submersion and repeated bending.
- According to Samsung, the tests reflect real-world scenarios of how people use their phones.
Samsung wants to persuade you that its latest foldable phones are durable. The company has released a new video in which it puts the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 through rigorous folding and different climates, among other tests.
The video reveals some of the internal tests the company uses to ensure the foldable devices are up to the task. Samsung says the tests "reflect actual user patterns in real-world scenarios." These include environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen reliability, and folding test.
In the environmental chamber test, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were subjected to varying temperatures and humidity. Both phones were also submerged while partly folded. In another test, a robot arm was used to test the performance of the S Pen. The phones were also bent repeatedly to ensure their hinge could survive multiple folds.
However, a drop test was missing from the video. Nonetheless, a recent drop test video revealed how durable Samsung's best foldable phones were.
The company stated that it has put in a lot of effort over the last few years to conduct "thousands of trials" to ensure the phones' durability. The result is a foldable device that Samsung says can withstand 200,000 folds, or up to five years of use.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) review: Faster, better, and much pricier
Acer has updated just about every Chromebook in its substantial line-up over the course of 2021, and now they’re circling back again. This season’s refresh of the Spin 514 is more business-minded than the consumer-friendly model we saw eight months ago.
The Oculus Quest 2's one-year anniversary marks how much it has grown
The Oculus Quest 2 is the only way you should experience VR in 2021, and it's improved mightily since its launch one year ago. But it isn't without its long-term flaws, and there are still some software features Oculus has yet to add.
YouTube Music is available on even more Wear OS 2 smartwatches
The YouTube Music app is officially coming to more Wear OS smartwatches outside the Galaxy Watch 4.
The best ways to wirelessly charge your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a unique phone that benefits from wireless chargers with a little more flexibility. So we've gathered the best ones you can pair with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3.