The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm smartwatch is down to $269 at the Microsoft Store. You can also find it going for around the same price at a few other retailers like Best Buy. The smartwatch is normally $300, so you're saving over $30 today. All the different color combinations are discounted, too, with some going as low as $199 if you are willing to go down to a 40mm display.

If you head over to B&H you can find a similar model going as low as $229.99. This is the international version of the smartwatch, however, so some features will not work in the U.S. If you don't use Samsung Pay very much, this is a nice way to save a bit more. But if you might use it some day, you might want to go for the original deal above.

We took a look at the Active 2 and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review back in November. The review said its "hardware is excellent, and its relatively neutral look can easily be adapted to your style with the band(s) of your choice. The capacitive bezel nearly replicates the functionality of Samsung's physical rotating bezels, and it integrates perfectly into the software. And as we all expect, the 1.4-inch display is excellent. Battery life also bests pretty much every Wear OS watch out there."

The Active 2 is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It pairs seamlessly with either operating system and is capable of tracking all your fitness goals. The advanced sensors help keep your pace. Plus it automatically tracks popular activities like cycling and swimming. You can also manually track other exercises.

The heart-rate monitor can automatically alert you if it detects a high or low heart rate. You can also monitor your sleep and your stress to get more insight on how well you're doing with either. Use the integrated Calm app to recenter and relax when the watch detects high levels of stress.

Of course it has a beautiful Super AMOLED display. It just wouldn't be a Samsung smartwatch without one. You can even use the touch bezel to easily navigate between functions with a turn, touch, or tap.