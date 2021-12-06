Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leak reveals an iPad Pro rival with a notch

Back in October, we got our first look at the design of Samsung's rumored Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. New renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series have now surfaced, courtesy of veteran leaker Evan Blass.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1 — Ev (@evleaks) December 6, 2021

The latest renders reveal the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus will look very similar to the Tab S7 series tablets. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, however, will have a "fresh" design with slimmer bezels and a notch in the top bezel. The leaked render of the Ultra model also suggests it will have two sensors on the front. It is likely that the second sensor could be used for a more secure face unlock feature.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to come with a massive 14.6-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Samsung's vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus models are tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 instead.

Like Samsung's best Android tablets, the Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to include S Pen support as well. Other rumored specs of the upcoming tablet include a quad-speaker setup and an 11,500mAh battery.

Samsung could introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 series sometime in the first half of next year. A recently leaked Samsung product roadmap revealed that the tablets are set to enter mass production in Q1 2022.