Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leak reveals an iPad Pro rival with a notch

What you need to know
- More renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series have leaked.
- The renders suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the only Tab S8 series device to feature a display notch.
- Rumors suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch display and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
Back in October, we got our first look at the design of Samsung's rumored Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. New renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series have now surfaced, courtesy of veteran leaker Evan Blass.
The latest renders reveal the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus will look very similar to the Tab S7 series tablets. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, however, will have a "fresh" design with slimmer bezels and a notch in the top bezel. The leaked render of the Ultra model also suggests it will have two sensors on the front. It is likely that the second sensor could be used for a more secure face unlock feature.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to come with a massive 14.6-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Samsung's vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus models are tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 instead.
Like Samsung's best Android tablets, the Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to include S Pen support as well. Other rumored specs of the upcoming tablet include a quad-speaker setup and an 11,500mAh battery.
Samsung could introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 series sometime in the first half of next year. A recently leaked Samsung product roadmap revealed that the tablets are set to enter mass production in Q1 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The time has come for Wear OS to shine
After data indicating a huge surge of customers buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 4, experts are convinced of Google's success with Wear OS 3. They say that more manufacturers will adopt the platform.
Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 4 update to its newest foldables
Samsung has started rolling out the stable Android 12-based One UI 4 update to its latest foldables.
A year-old flagship might just give you the best bang for your buck
In late 2021, a discounted 2020 flagship can still be a fantastic buy. Here's why!
Get more precise on your Android device with these styli
While you can easily use your fingers to navigate a tablet or smartphone, a stylus offers greater precision when doing things like jotting down notes or creating artwork.