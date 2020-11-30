The Galaxy Tab A is a great media-oriented tablet that won't break the bank. At just 8 inches, it's a compact and comfortable size for scrolling through web pages and social media and makes an excellent handheld device for catching up on the latest Netflix shows.

During Cyber Monday , you can get the 8-inch Tab A for just $100, knocking 33% off the typical retail price.

The Android tablet space isn't as vibrant as I'd like, but particularly in the ultra-affordable space, it's hard to beat a small handheld tablet from an established brand like Samsung. The Galaxy Tab A is about a year old now, but it's still a great tablet for casual users who want a small, uncomplicated device for light browsing and media consumption.

So how much are you giving up by grabbing the Tab A over a far more expensive tablet like the Galaxy Tab S7+? The Galaxy Tab A certainly isn't going to offer a high refresh rate display or ultra-powerful specs capable of running the latest 3D games. However, it's still a fantastic option for casually scrolling through web pages and social media.

Of course, just because you can't necessarily run graphically intense games doesn't mean you can't play any games. There are thousands of games on the Play Store that can run just fine on the Tab A's modest hardware, and the smaller 8-inch form factor makes it arguably much more comfortable to hold than Samsung's more premium tablets. It's also thin and light and able to run all day with an estimated 13 hours of runtime.

At this size, the Tab A 8.0 also makes a surprisingly good e-reader, and you, of course, get full access to the expansive libraries of services like Google Play Books, Amazon Kindle, and Audible. It's certainly more portable than a stack of physical books for a trip away from home!

During Cyber Monday, you can get the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for 33% off, bringing it down to an enticing $100. Whether you're buying for yourself or as a gift for a friend or relative, this is about as good of a value as you can ask for — though if you're after something a bit higher-end, there are plenty of other great Android tablet deals to choose from right now.