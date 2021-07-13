What you need to know
- A new report out of South Korea claims the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 200MP main camera.
- It also claims Samsung is teaming up with Japan's Olympus for the phone's five-lens camera system.
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be announced in January 2022, alongside the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra successor could be Samsung's first phone to feature camera technology from Japanese brand Olympus, according to a report from South Korean publication PulseNews.
The publication claims the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a five-lens camera system with a 200MP primary sensor and Olympus branding. The report further adds that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will retain S Pen support. It is important to note that this isn't the first time that Samsung has been rumored to partner with the Japanese brand for its future phones. Back in April, reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe claimed that Samsung and Olympus would work together to bring sensor-shift technology to its best Android phones.
The report contradicts a recent rumor that suggested the Galaxy S22 Ultra will use a third-generation 108MP sensor. Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, on the other hand, are tipped to come equipped with an upgraded 50MP main sensor. The Galaxy S22 series phones are also expected to be powered by Samsung's first Exynos chipset featuring an AMD GPU. The North American variants of the three phones, however, are likely to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 successor under the hood.
Along with the camera specs of Samsung's next-gen flagship, the report also suggests the Galaxy S22 series will debut in January 2022. The information is certainly not surprising, as the Galaxy S21 series went on sale globally in January this year.
