Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have just leaked again, this time in the form of what appears to be a press image of the upcoming smartphone.

The image was obtained by Android Headlines, who just leaked the renders of the Classic variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy S21 FE is shown in its different colorways, which appear to be black, green, white, and purple, although you can expect Samsung to put its own spin on the color names.

The colors match with previous renders of the Galaxy S21 FE from leaker Evan Blass, which showed the same colorways.

Given the visual similarities between this and the vanilla S21, it's expected that Samsung will follow a strategy similar to last year's Galaxy S20 FE, which remains one of the best Android phones thanks to its great value. That means we can expect flagship specs like a 120Hz display, powerful cameras, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Samsung has reportedly been running into trouble with production, even after it denied canceling the device. Due to the global chip shortage, the S21 FE is expected to arrive later this year in October. Recent rumors (via Sleepy Kuma) also point to Samsung launching the device with an Exynos variant to make up for the shortfall from Qualcomm. This would likely be the Exynos 2100.

If Samsung releases two variants of the Galaxy S21 FE, it won't differ much from how the company operates with its flagship devices. However, we will have to see how the launch proceeds if and when the device is announced.