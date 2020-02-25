Last year was a big year for displays on smartphones. It was the first time we saw high refresh displays enter the mainstream, with OnePlus and Google both releasing phones with 90Hz panels. Unfortunately, the silky-smooth performance from those high refresh rates comes at the cost of battery life. In particular, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL drew criticism over poor battery life in reviews.

Enter Samsung with the Galaxy S20 featuring an even higher refresh rate of 120Hz, leaving many to wonder what effect that would have on the battery life. Fortunately, Samsung incorporated a 5,000mAh battery to help compensate, but just how much does that massive battery help?

Now we're finding out, since the guys at Tom's Guide recently published their results after running some battery tests on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The test included continuous web surfing over the T-Mobile network with the brightness set to 150 nits. They ran the test two times at the base 60Hz and twice at 120Hz to confirm the results.