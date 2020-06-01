All Galaxy S20 modelsSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung has started rolling out the June 2020 security patch for the Galaxy S20 series.
  • Along with the latest Galaxy S20 series, unlocked Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones in the U.S. are also receiving the June security update.
  • The international variants of the Galaxy S20 series phones will likely start receiving the June 2020 patch within the next few days.

Samsung has started pushing the latest June 2020 Android security patch to its flagship Galaxy S20 series phones. For now, however, the update is rolling out only to the unlocked models in the U.S. Along with the Galaxy S20 series, the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones have started receiving the June security patch as well.

As per SamMobile, the latest update for the Galaxy S20 series doesn't bring anything else apart from the June 2020 Android security patch. Owners of the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely have to wait longer to get the camera improvements that Samsung began rolling out to the international versions of the phone two weeks back.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Along with the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has started rolling out the June 2020 Android security patch to the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones as well. The update arrives as version G97xU1ES3DTDD for the Galaxy S10 series and N97xU1UES3CTE5 for the Note 10 series. While the update is available only for unlocked models currently, carrier versions of Samsung's latest flagship phones are also expected to begin receiving the June security patch soon.

If you own an unlocked Galaxy S20, S10, or Note 10 series phone, you can check for the latest security update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Get More Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.