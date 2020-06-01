Samsung has started pushing the latest June 2020 Android security patch to its flagship Galaxy S20 series phones. For now, however, the update is rolling out only to the unlocked models in the U.S. Along with the Galaxy S20 series, the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones have started receiving the June security patch as well.

As per SamMobile, the latest update for the Galaxy S20 series doesn't bring anything else apart from the June 2020 Android security patch. Owners of the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely have to wait longer to get the camera improvements that Samsung began rolling out to the international versions of the phone two weeks back.

Along with the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has started rolling out the June 2020 Android security patch to the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones as well. The update arrives as version G97xU1ES3DTDD for the Galaxy S10 series and N97xU1UES3CTE5 for the Note 10 series. While the update is available only for unlocked models currently, carrier versions of Samsung's latest flagship phones are also expected to begin receiving the June security patch soon.

If you own an unlocked Galaxy S20, S10, or Note 10 series phone, you can check for the latest security update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.