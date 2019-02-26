Best answer: If you plan on buying the Galaxy S10+, you have the option of getting it in a stunning ceramic finish. It's an extra $250 on top of the already hefty $1000 price tag, but it's also the only way to get the phone with 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

Ceramic is only available for the Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung has a ton of different colors available for its Galaxy S10 series, but if you want the ceramic finish, you'll need to pick up the larger and more expensive Galaxy S10+.

At launch, you can choose between Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. Both swap out the glass back in favor of a more premium and durable ceramic one, but aside from that and more internal storage, it's the same exact phone.

It's the only way to get more internal storage

If you buy a Galaxy S10+ with a glass back, the only storage configuration you can get is the base 128GB one. If you want to upgrade to 512GB or a monstrous 1TB, those are only available with a ceramic back.

The 512GB model will set you back $1250, and for that $250 premium over the regular S10+, you get the nicer ceramic back and four times the internal storage. That's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but when you consider what you get, it's not the worst price jump we've ever seen.

Alternatively, if you decide to go all out with 1TB — which is honestly overkill for most people — you'll add on another $350 for a final price of $1600.

The glass model will be fine for most people

That's all fine and dandy, but here's the thing — the regular glass back on the S10+ is really, really nice. Plus, in addition to white and black colorways, you can also get it in gorgeous blue, green and pink options.

The 128GB of built-in storage should be enough for most people, but if not, you can easily add more using a microSD card.