Samsung hasn't fared well in the mid-range segment, with recent launches in the Galaxy A series not measuring up to what Xiaomi and OnePlus have launched in this category. To that effect, Samsung went back to the drawing board and came up with the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, two phones that leverage flagship branding and marquee features from Samsung's premium lineup. Here's what you need to know about the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have a lot in common, with a few key differences

Even with a single glance, it's easy to make out that the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite share a lot of similarities. Both phones feature plastic backs and large batteries, and offer Samsung's latest UI out of the box. However, there are a few differences that make them stand out.

Although both devices sport 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panels with a centered front camera cutout, the display on the Note 10 Lite is Super AMOLED while the S10 Lite gets a Super AMOLED Plus panel. We'll have to use both devices next to each other to get a better sense of just how much the displays differ, but for now what you need to know is that you're getting a vibrant FHD+ panel on either device.

There are minor differences when it comes to hardware, but you're getting great value regardless of whatever phone you pick up.

Coming to the internal hardware, the Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 855 — just like the Galaxy S10 and S10+ — whereas the Note 10 Lite features the two-year-old Exynos 9810. That particular chipset was notable for causing thermal management and battery life issues on the Galaxy S9 two years ago, so it's unclear why Samsung is opting to use it on its latest mid-ranger when there are better alternatives available, like the Exynos 9820.

It is possible Samsung was looking to save on manufacturing costs by choosing to go with an older chipset. After all, the Note 10 Lite is aimed at Asian markets and won't be available in the U.S., so it makes sense for Samsung to go with an in-house solution, much like what it does on global variants of the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

Elsewhere, both the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite share the same 6GB/8GB memory configurations and 128GB of internal storage, and you'll find a microSD slot on either device. Both phones also feature 4,500mAh batteries with fast charging, and the FHD+ resolution combined with a large battery should deliver outstanding battery life.

It's all identical on the software front as well: both phones are running Android 10 with Samsung's latest One UI 2.0 out of the box. One UI 2.0 comes with a host of new features and refreshed visuals, and Samsung in general has come a long way in this area over the last 12 months.

Category Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Operating system Android 10

One UI 2.0 Android 10

One UI 2.0 Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

2400x1080 (20:9) 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

2400x1080 (20:9) Chipset Snapdragon 855

1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485

3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485

4 x 1.78GHz Kryo 485 Exynos 9810

4 x 2.70GHz Mongoose M3

4 x 1.70GHz Cortex A55 GPU Adreno 640 Mali-G72 MP18 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB 128GB MicroSD slot Yes (Up to 1TB) Yes (Up to 1TB) Rear camera 1 48MP f/2.0

26mm, OIS 12MP, f/1.7

27mm, OIS Rear camera 2 12MP, f/2.2

12mm ultrawide 12MP, f/2.4

52mm telephoto, OIS Rear camera 3 5MP, f/2.4

Macro 12MP, f/2.2

13mm ultrawide Front camera 32MP, f/2.2

25mm, HDR 32MP, f/2.2

25mm, HDR Connectivity Wi-Fi ac MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Wi-Fi ac MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Audio USB-C

Single speaker 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 4500mAh

Non-removable 4500mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

Fast charge USB-C

Fast charge Water resistance No No Security In-display fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint sensor Colors Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura Red Dimensions 162.5 x 75.6 x 8.1mm

186g 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm

199g

Like the standard Note 10 series, the main differentiator for the Note 10 Lite is the S Pen. You get the same stylus with remote gestures and a shutter button that works over Bluetooth, and it's great to see Samsung offering the feature on the Lite model. What's even more interesting is that the Note 10 Lite also has a 3.5mm jack, a feature that's missing from the Note 10/10+. Even the S10 Lite doesn't have the analog port, which makes its inclusion on the Note 10 Lite all the more puzzling (but welcome).

The Note 10 Lite comes with the S Pen, and the S10 Lite has a higher-res shooter.

The standout with the S10 Lite, meanwhile, is a 48-megapixel primary camera that's joined by a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Samsung is heavily promoting the camera prowess of the S10 Lite in marketing materials, and it will be interesting to see how the phone holds up in real-world usage.

The Note 10 Lite has just a 12-megapixel primary camera, but you get more versatile auxiliary sensors: there's a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 12-megapixel zoom lens that goes up to 2x optical zoom. The primary and zoom lenses feature optical stabilization as well. Both phones have 32-megapixel front cameras, further indication that Samsung is pitting the devices as an alternative to the BBK-owned OPPO and Vivo.

Choosing between the two is a matter of preference

Ultimately, choosing between the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite comes down to what you're looking for from a mid-range phone. If you end up taking a lot of photos and videos, the Galaxy S10 Lite is a better option because of the gigantic sensor.

Get the S10 Lite if you take a lot of photos. If you want the S Pen and a 3.5mm jack, pick up the Note 10 Lite.

The Note 10 Lite is aimed more at productivity, so if you're interested in trying out the S Pen and need a 3.5mm jack, it is the default choice. It's great to see that there aren't any major differences between either device when it comes to the hardware side of things. Sure, the Exynos 9810 could turn out to be an issue, but any undue battery drain is negated by the large 4,500mAh battery.

At the end of the day, both phones offer a decent set of features at around the $500 mark, making them a great choice in the mid-range category. There's no indication of when these two devices will go on sale, but it does look like they'll be launhcing in India ahead of other global markets. A launch is slated for sometime later in January, so we don't have to wait too long to find out how much they cost and what they're like to use.

