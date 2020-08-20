Every year without fault, Samsung's Galaxy Note series stands out as one of the most technically-impressive releases that we get. From large and vibrant displays, top-of-the-line processors, powerful camera systems, etc., the Note is a way for Samsung to deliver a phone for users that demand the best power and specs possible.

That shifted a little bit last year with the Note 10, which dropped things like a headphone jack and expandable storage, along with favoring a smaller display. It was an odd choice, but for the most part, it still worked out quite well. Fast forward to 2020, and we find ourselves faced with a similar situation. Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

These are two very powerful and capable phones, but once again, there are some pretty noticeable differences between them. Without further ado, here are all of the specs offered by the Note 20 series.