Every year without fault, Samsung's Galaxy Note series stands out as one of the most technically-impressive releases that we get. From large and vibrant displays, top-of-the-line processors, powerful camera systems, etc., the Note is a way for Samsung to deliver a phone for users that demand the best power and specs possible.

That shifted a little bit last year with the Note 10, which dropped things like a headphone jack and expandable storage, along with favoring a smaller display. It was an odd choice, but for the most part, it still worked out quite well. Fast forward to 2020, and we find ourselves faced with a similar situation. Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

These are two very powerful and capable phones, but once again, there are some pretty noticeable differences between them. Without further ado, here are all of the specs offered by the Note 20 series.

Category Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Operating System Android 10
One UI 2.5		 Android 10
One UI 2.5
Display 6.7-inch
AMOLED
2400 x 1080
60Hz refresh rate		 6.9-inch
AMOLED
3088 x 1440
120Hz refresh rate
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Memory 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5
Storage 128GB 128GB
512GB
Expandable Storage ✔️
Rear Camera 1 12MP primary
f/1.8
OIS		 108MP primary
f/1.8
OIS
Rear Camera 2 64MP telephoto
f/2.0
3x hybrid zoom		 12MP telephoto
f/3.0
5x optical zoom
Rear Camera 3 12MP ultra-wide
f/2.2		 12MP ultra-wide
f/2.2
Front Camera 10MP
f/2.2		 10MP
f/2.2
Security In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Audio Stereo speakers
USB-C		 Stereo speakers
USB-C
Battery 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAH
Water Resistance IP68 IP68
Dimensions 75.2 x 161.6 x 8.3mm 77.2 x 164.8 x 8.1mm
Weight 192g (sub-6)
194g (mmWave)		 208g
Colors Mystic Bronze
Mystic Gray
Mystic Green		 Mystic Bronze
Mystic Black
Mystic White