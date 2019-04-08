The Android space can sometimes feel like a crowded mess when going to buy a new phone, but year after year, there are some devices that manage to stand out above everything else being offered. For a while now, Samsung's Galaxy Note series has managed to do just that. Samsung uses its Galaxy Note line to show off the best it has to offer, making it a consistently great choice for power users. Not only that, it's still one of the only smartphone options if you want a built-in stylus experience. In 2019, we're expecting Samsung to continue this legacy with the Galaxy Note 10. From the latest news, rumors, pictures, and more, here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10! The latest Galaxy Note 10 news April 8, 2019 — Samsung may release four different Galaxy Note 10 models This year, Samsung did something different with its Galaxy S10 series. Instead of just releasing a regular and a Plus model, we got four in the forms of the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G. According to a report from ET News, we may see something similar with the Galaxy Note 10. "Industry sources" have reportedly told ET News that "Samsung Electronics is developing Galaxy Note 10 in four models." More specifically:

There are two LTE models. 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch displays, respectively. Triple camera and quad camera will be applied to the rear. Here, a model supporting 5G communication is added. The specifications of the display and the rear camera are almost the same as those of the LTE model, and the communication is changed to 5G. According to the communication method, LTE 2 and 5G 2 are classified.

A move like this wouldn't be very surprising seeing how the S10 launch was handled, but it will be interesting to see how this decision impacts Samsung's sales. Having more devices to choose from is always a good thing, but there's also an argument to be made about Samsung having too many options. Should this turn out to be true, we'll have eight different flagship Samsung phones to choose from between the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. March 28, 2019 — The Galaxy Note 10 reportedly won't have any physical buttons We're still quite a few months away before Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 10, but a new report has made a pretty bold claim about the phone. Per industry sources that spoke with ET News, the Note 10 will be Samsung's first phone not to have any physical buttons. As ET News reports, translated from Korean:

According to industry sources on April 25, Samsung Electronics will apply keyless technology to its next smartphone. It is important to remove the power and volume buttons on the side of the smartphone. Samsung has developed a technology that can turn on and off the power and increase or decrease the volume without touching the button.

The report goes on to say that "Samsung Electronics aims to apply this keyless technology to Galaxy Note 10, which will be released this fall." All the big details How many models are we expecting? Ever since the first Galaxy Note was released in 2011, there's only been one version of the phone released at a given time. This year, however, Samsung might be looking to shake things up. According to a report from ET News, Samsung is planning on releasing as many as four different models of the Note 10. This includes two LTE options, one with a 6.28-inch screen and another with a 6.75-inch screen, and two 5G ones. This would be one of the biggest changes we've ever seen to the Galaxy Note's release formula, but if it worked well for the Galaxy S10 which also got four models, it'd make sense for Samsung to bring that over to the Note 10, too. What's it going to look like?

As of right now, we haven't seen any leaked renders or pictures that give us a real idea as to what the Galaxy Note 10 will look like. Even so, we can make some assumptions. For starters, it's safe to say that the Note 10 will have a hole-punch cutout of some kind in its display to accommodate the front-facing camera(s). This is something we saw on the Galaxy S10, so we expect it to carry over to the Note 10 as well. A glass back also seems likely seeing as how that's something Samsung's been doing since the Note 5, and we can also expect there to be at least three rear cameras on the back. Something that could prove to be very interesting is the potential lack of buttons on the phone. A report from March 29 suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 will ditch traditional buttons in favor of pressure-sensitive sides that mimic the feel and function of them. What specs will it have? Specifications for the Galaxy Note 10 remain a mystery, but similar to the design, there are a few assumptions we can safely make. It only makes sense the phone will ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor. The Note 10 is also usually home to a lot of RAM, and this year, we can expect anywhere between 8GB and 12GB. Reports indicate that two of the Note 10 models will have display sizes of 6.28-inches and 6.75-inches, in addition to triple and quad camera setups on the back. How much will it cost?