What you need to know
- Samsung has launched a new 5G-enabled Galaxy M series phone in India.
- The Galaxy M32 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
- It will be available to purchase from September 2 for ₹20,999 (about $283).
Samsung today unveiled a new 5G Galaxy M series phone to take the fight to the best cheap Android phones — including the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i. Weirdly, however, the Galaxy M32 5G is a slight downgrade over the 4G-only Galaxy M32 in some areas. It doesn't offer a high-refresh-rate screen, and the camera hardware isn't as impressive either.
The Galaxy M32 5G features a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution and a V-shaped notch for the 13MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it has MediaTek's Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Other key highlights of the new M series phone include Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Knox security. It runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box and is guaranteed to receive "two years of OS updates."
Samsung's Galaxy M32 5G has been priced at ₹20,999 (about $283) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹22,999 (about $310) for the 8GB/128GB version. The phone is slated to go on sale in the country from September 2 via Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and other leading retailers.
