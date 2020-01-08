Samsung confirmed last week that its next flagship lineup will debut at an Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco. Just like last year's event, Samsung is expected to unveil a foldable phone alongside the Galaxy S11/S20 series. A new report from MySmartPrice now suggests the next Galaxy Fold will not be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 flagship mobile processor.

Also, I mean Snapdragon 855 for Galaxy Fold clamshell in all regions, including Asia, Europe and others not just the US. I'm glad it's not an Exynos processor!

As per the report, all variants of the Galaxy Fold successor will have a Snapdragon 855 chipset inside. Since it has been suggested that the next Galaxy foldable will be priced under $1,000, it would certainly make sense for Samsung to use the older Snapdragon 855 chip to keep costs down. The foldable Motorola RAZR, which is priced at $1,500, is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset.

In addition to claiming the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, the report also mentions that the phone will have a 10MP selfie camera. Previous rumors have suggested the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature the exact same 108MP primary camera and 5x optical zoom lens as the Galaxy S11/S20.