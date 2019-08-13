Reliable tracker Samsung Galaxy Fit Innovative smartwatch Amazfit Bip When you need a lightweight fitness band that can track the basics, the Galaxy Fit is your guy. You'll have heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and more. Let's not forget about the colorful AMOLED display. $100 at Amazon Pros Stunning display

While these two wearables fall into different categories, they do have quite a few features in common. On the surface, it's clear how they differ: one is a fitness a band, and the other is a smartwatch. This might lead you to expect a whole lot of differences when you start comparing them, but the amount of similarities might surprise you.

It will come down to what type of experience you're looking for with your wearable. If budget is playing a factor for you, the Amazfit Bip is without a doubt the better option. You get a decent smartwatch with built-in GPS for a better price. It's hard to justify paying $20 more for a fitness band.

The basics

When you take a closer look, you'll notice the Galaxy Fit comes with a beautiful, albeit tiny, full-color AMOLED display. This is a nice touch for a fitness band, especially with how many times you'll be looking at it throughout the day. The Amazfit Bip, on the other hand, has a slightly less appealing always-on reflective color display. On the bright side, this is likely one of the reasons the battery life is so great. Not to mention that it comes in handy when you're out in the harsh sunlight and need to glance at your smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Fit Amazfit Bip Display 0.95" Full Color AMOLED 1.28" always-on color touchscreen Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor GPS + GLONASS, PPG heart rate sensor, triaxial acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, barometer Connectivity Bluetooth v5.0, LE Only Bluetooth 4.0 BLE Battery life Up to 7 days 30+ days Water-resistance 5 ATM IP68 Built-in GPS ❌ ✔️ Stress tracking ✔️ ❌ Sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ Notifications ✔️ ✔️

Gorilla® Glass protects both wearables. However, only the Galaxy Fit is MIL-STD-810G certified, so it's more durable. It also offers 5 ATM water resistance so that you can take it for a swim without any worries. The Amazfit Bip is IP68 waterproof and dustproof. It gets the job done, but it would've been nice to see a better water resistance rating considering it's a fitness smartwatch.

Features galore

There are plenty of features to go around with both of these wearables. If you're not willing to bend when it comes to built-in GPS, then the choice is clear. The Amazfit Bip allows you to track your running, cycling, and other exercises with detailed GPS routes and stats. The best part? You won't need to have your phone with you. This could be the deciding factor who those who take their fitness tracking seriously and want all the information they can get.

The Amazfit Bip can track treadmill running, outdoor running, walking, and cycling.

You can expect standard metrics like daily steps, calories burned, and distance tracking. The Amazfit Bip can track treadmill running, outdoor running, walking, and cycling. Want more details? You can also review your speed, pace, stride length, heart rate zones, and more. When you wake up each day, you can take a look at your total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep, and awake times. The Mi Fit app might not be the greatest, but it serves its purpose.

Pictured: Samsung Galaxy Fit

The Galaxy Fit also tracks the four stages of sleep. Additionally, you'll have a stress tracking feature to help you keep your stress levels in check plus guided breathing exercises to help reduce it. Android users will have the ability to reply to notifications from their fitness tracker, although this feature is pretty limited given how small the screen is. You can use simple preset responses to reply to text messages. Another neat feature you'll enjoy is wireless charging.

The Galaxy Fit offers the convenience of automatic activity tracking for numerous workouts.

The Galaxy Fit offers the convenience of automatic activity tracking for numerous workouts. It'll keep track whenever you're walking, running, biking, rowing, using the elliptical, or starting a dynamic workout. You can even choose and customize up to ten favorite activities from a list of more than 90 workouts. Keep in mind you'll need to rely on the Samsung Health mobile app to view more detailed data about your workouts.

The verdict

If the price difference doesn't bother you, there are valid reasons for choosing the Galaxy Fit. It's hard to argue against the impressive amount of workouts it can track, 90 to be exact. Another perk is the stress tracking feature. If you can compromise on GPS and be content with shorter battery life, it's an excellent choice. You'll get a lightweight fitness band with a color screen that can handle all of your tracking needs.

But why pay more for a fitness band when you can get a smartwatch with built-in GPS for a better price? If you're satisfied with the four sport modes that the Amazift Bip offers and you're determined to have the convenience of GPS on your wrist, this fitness smartwatch will do right by you. Last but not least, you can't beat the month-long battery life.

