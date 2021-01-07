CES may not officially start until Monday, but that isn't stopping Samsung from jumpstarting things with the announcement of a follow-up to last year's Galaxy Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was bold and cutting-edge, but it was $1000, so while it turned heads at CES 2020 and earned a spot in Best Chromebooks, it didn't sell that well, much like the $1000 Galaxy S20. Just as Samsung found great success with a refined and lower-priced Galaxy S20 FE, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 could find very similar success by shedding a few of its ritzier features and hundreds off of its price tag.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is still a 13.3-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen ultrabook, but that touchscreen is FHD rather than 4K, and rather than coming with an active stylus that slotted into the side of the laptop, the stylus will sold separately. Rather than the 10th-Gen i5 processor, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will have two processor options: the Intel Celeron 5205U or the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U, both of which are fanless processors. These processors might not be as beefy as the i5, but I'm willing to bet they'll run just as warm during longer sessions, so we'll have to watch out for that whenever this Chromebook is ready for review.