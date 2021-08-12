Last week, we got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52s 5G. The key tech specs of the device have now been detailed in a new report published by WinFuture.

As revealed by leaked renders already, the Galaxy A52s 5G will not look very different from the Galaxy A52 5G. The most significant difference between the two phones will be the chipset under the hood. Unlike the Galaxy A52 5G, which runs on a Snapdragon 750G, the A52s 5G will use the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 778G.

Per the report, the rest of the phone's specs will be identical to the Galaxy A52. It is tipped to have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. On the back of the phone will be a quad-lens camera system with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two auxiliary 5MP sensors.

The battery capacity is also said to be unchanged at 4,500mAh, but the more efficient Snapdragon 778G chip should allow it to last a little longer. Other key specs revealed by the new leak include 25W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone will ship with Samsung's One UI 3.1 software out of the box, based on Android 11.

The Galaxy A52s will apparently be released in Europe sometime towards the end of the month as a new challenger to the best cheap Android phones. As for the pricing, WinFuture claims the mid-ranger will start at €449 in the old continent.