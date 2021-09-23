What you need to know
- The Galaxy A13 could be Samsung's most affordable 5G phone yet.
- It is tipped to feature a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 main sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.
- The phone is expected to be announced sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.
Samsung is working on its first-ever entry-level 5G phone, according to the folks over at GalaxyClub. The device, which will apparently be dubbed the Galaxy A13 5G, will be a follow-up to the Galaxy A12.
Per the report, the Galaxy A13 5G will come equipped with a 50MP main camera. However, it won't be the same sensor that is rumored to be used in Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus flagship phones. Instead, the Galaxy A13 5G will likely feature the same ISOCELL JN1 sensor that Xiaomi uses in the Redmi 10. The sensor packs 0.64μm-sized pixels and utilizes Tetrapixel technology to deliver impressive low-light performance.
The phone isn't expected to be very different from its predecessor in the battery life department. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery and could support identical 15W charging speeds as Samsung's best budget Android phones.
Since it will be an entry-level device, we expect it to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box. An update to Android 12-based One UI 4 will likely be rolled out to the phone sometime next year.
The Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be unveiled sometime before the end of the year. Its predecessor, the Galaxy A12, was announced in November last year. As for the price, a previous report from GalaxyClub claimed that the phone could retail for under €200 in Europe.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Top 5 Google Drive tips and tricks
Google Drive is almost universally known as the best cloud storage system available. If you're using it to keep your data, here are some neat tips and tricks to use Google Drive even more efficiently.
Review: The 1More ColorBuds 2 offer personalize audio on a budget
Finding a good pair of comfortable wireless earbuds that offers features like ANC and personalized audio tuning at a reasonable price is tough — but the 1MORE ColorBuds2 is here to solve that.
Facebook announces major executive shift as CTO steps down after 13 years
Facebook's CTO Mike Schroepfer has announced that he is stepping down and that Facebook Reality Labs lead Andrew Bosworth will assume his role in 2022.
The Galaxy A52 5G is pretty impressive already, so make sure you get a case
Now that the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G is here, it's time to think about what kind of cases you want. There are a lot of great choices with some familiar-looking options, along with some newcomers. Regardless of which one you pick, these are the best Galaxy A52 and A52 5G cases you can find.