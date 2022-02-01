Samsung has maintained its impressive update pace by scaling up the number of Galaxy phones receiving its updates while keeping the same speed, overtaking other Android OEMs. The company shows no signs of slowing down, as it is now rolling out the February 2022 security update to some of its Galaxy phones.

The latest security patch has started arriving on the Galaxy S20 series in the United Kingdom following its release to the Galaxy Note 20 series on January 28 (via 9to5Google). The following models are picking up the update, along with the corresponding firmware versions:

Galaxy S20: G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9

Galaxy S20+: G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9

Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9

Prior to that, the security patch was rolled out to the following Galaxy Note 20 models in the Netherlands:

Galaxy Note 20: N98xxXXU3EVA9

Galaxy Note 20+: N98xxXXU3EVA9

Some of Samsung's best budget Android phones, which contributed to its sales growth in the third quarter of last year, are also starting to receive the update, starting with the Galaxy A50s (A507FNXXU6DVA2) in Vietnam. It's only a matter of time before the rest of its mid-range phones pick up the update.

The South Korean tech giant has yet to release the changelog, so it remains unclear what issues have been fixed and what improvements have arrived. That said, monthly security updates often come with the regular bug fixes and improved performance.

We'll keep an eye out for the other devices that will get the update in the next few days or weeks. For now, you can check if the update has arrived on your device by heading over to the Settings app and opening the Software update menu.